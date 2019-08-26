Carolina completes undefeated opening weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. – In front of 4,017 electric fans, the ninth-largest crowd in program history, No. 15 South Carolina women’s soccer (2-0-0) took out William and Mary (1-1-0) 3-0 to wrap up an undefeated first week of the 2019 season on Sunday night at Stone Stadium.

Carolina scored all three of its goals in just three minutes and 58 seconds to secure the victory over the Tribe. Senior Elexa Bahr’s goal in the 53rd minute gives her two game-winning goals in the young 2019 season while Ryan Gareis and Luciana Zullo each added an insurance goal in the second half.

“Obviously we are pleased to get this win,” head coach Shelley Smith said. “We were happy with the adjustments our team made at halftime. Credit to William and Mary for putting us under pressure, but the adjustments at halftime were great and they helped us execute and finish our opportunities.”

The two squads ended the first 45 minutes scoreless, with the shots nearly even at 5-4 in favor of the Gamecocks.

For the second match in a row, the Gamecocks came out with a sense of urgency in the second half. Just eight minutes after halftime, a deflection from Bahr found the back of the net to put Carolina in front. Jyllissa Harris’ blast from distance started the sequence, and it ended with Bahr’s deflection to break open the match for South Carolina.

“What you are seeing [from Bahr] is what she is capable of,” Smith said. “We hope she can continue to build on what she has already accomplished so far. She’s brought confidence, and she’s been able to play more minutes this year. We’re proud of what she’s been doing so far.”

Just three minutes and two seconds later, it was once again Bahr on the attack. Positioned on the right side of the box, Bahr sent a dribbling cross into the box where a streaking Gareis put her right foot to the ball to complete the first insurance goal for the Gamecocks.

It only took 56 seconds for the Gamecocks to send Stone Stadium into another frenzy. Zullo settled a ball near the top of the box from Bahr and blasted a chance with her left foot to the bottom right of the goal to put the Gamecocks up 3-0.

Not only did the offense burst onto the scene in the second half, but the Carolina defense also made adjustments. With just one shot allowed in the final 45 minutes, the Gamecocks secured their first clean sheet of the 2019 season in dominating fashion.

It is a quick turnaround for the Gamecocks, who take on Jacksonville University on Aug. 28, at 7 p.m. The match with the Dolphins will be the first road test of the 2019 season before Carolina returns home to take on College of Charleston on Sept. 1, at 7 p.m.

