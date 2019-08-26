Gamecocks release 2019 depth chart

Will Muschamp released Carolina’s 2019 depth chart, just five days ahead of the Gamecocks season-opener against UNC in Charlotte Saturday.

The Gamecocks leaving a lot to the imagination at running back, listing all three backs, Rico Dowdle, Tavien Feaster and Mon Denson as potential starters.

Former offensive lineman Chandler Farrell will get the start at the second tight end spot with Kyle Markway lining up at the other.

USC is changing things up a little at wide receiver, going with sophomore Josh Vann ahead of OrTre Smith at that third wideout spot, after a solid freshman season, averaging 6.6 yards per reception.

On defense, the Gamecocks moved TJ Brunson from middle linebacker to weakside, choosting to start sophomore Ernest Jones at the MIKE spot. Another interesting note: true freshman Jammie Robinson will get the start at nickel.

Depth