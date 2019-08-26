Tigers dominate Chanticleers in Sunday match

Clemson, S.C. – Behind six goals from the offense and Hannah McLaughlin’s collegiate debut at goalkeeper, the Clemson Tigers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Historic Riggs Field 6-0 on Sunday night. With the win, Clemson improves to 2-0 on the young season.

The Tigers defense was phenomenal in the match, holding Coastal to zero shots on goal. The offense was unrelenting, outshooting the Chanticleers by a margin of 36-0. The six goals are the most scored since the Tigers scored nine against Presbyterian College on Sept. 18, 2016.

Clemson scored midway through the first half to open their account, as freshman Maliah Morris recorded her first collegiate goal. The Tigers dominated the first half, outshooting Coastal Carolina 16-0.

The Clemson offense started to find holes in the Chanticleers’ defense in the second half, scoring five goals on 20 shots. Mariana Speckmaler (52’,53’), Julie Mackin (57’), Jackson Moehler (61’), and Dani Antieau (67’) all scored goals in the second half. Renee Guuion also recorded three assists for the Tigers tonight.

McLaughlin started her first collegiate game for the Tigers, posting her first career shutout. The freshman faced no shots as Clemson controlled 73 percent of possession during the match.

The Tigers will be back in action on Friday, Aug. 30 as they head to Lincoln, Nebraska to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers.