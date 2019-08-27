2019 Gamecocks “deepest, most experienced” team under Muschamp

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Will Muschamp believes this will be his best Gamecock team since he took over the program four years ago.

Carolina returns 13 starters from last season, including the most experienced quarterback in the SEC, Jake Bentley.

“I think we’ve said it before that we think it’s our most talented team we’ve had and the deepest team that we’ve had,” said Muschamp during Tuesday’s press conference. “Just going back to the different training camps we’ve had and where we are right now with our team. I think that’s a product of recruiting well and developing players well and I think that brings you a little confidence as a head coach.”

The offseason was another fantastic one for Muschamp, who signed Ryan Hilinski to be the future quarterback of the team, while bringing in Clemson transfer Tavien Feaster to a backfield that’s struggled running the football since Muschamp’s arrival.

USC also features two all-SEC caliber defensive linemen in seniors Javon Kinlaw and DJ Wonnum, plus defensive back Jaycee Horn, who made the league’s all-freshman team last season.