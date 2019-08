Carolina’s Brandon Wilds signs contract with 49ers

SAN FRANCISCO, CA¬†(WOLO) — The 49ers signed former Gamecock and Blythewood grad Brandon Wilds to a contract on Tuesday.

The #49ers have signed RB Brandon Wilds to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team has waived OL Willie Beavers. pic.twitter.com/lKiVD204ZP — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) August 27, 2019

Wilds entered the NFL after signing with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent, but was waived by Atlanta in 2016. He’s played for the Jets, Browns and Jaguars since leaving Atlanta.

The 26-year-old appeared in 41 games at South Carolina, with 20 starts, and had 379 carries for 1,844 yards and 13 touchdowns.