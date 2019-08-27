Gamecock tight end transferring from USC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Will Muschamp announced Tuesday the Gamecocks will lose another tight end.

Evan Hinson, who left the Carolina basketball program earlier this year to focus on football, is transferring from South Carolina to re-focus on basketball with a different school.

The last month has been strenuous for Hinson, who discovered an irregular heartbeat this summer, which required an operation.

The tight end spot is the thinnest on the team, with the Gamecocks already losing Kiel Pollard this year.