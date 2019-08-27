Man found guilty of murder for stabbing 17-year-old Dutch Fork student at Cook Out

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) — 24-year-old Kierin Dennis, of Lexington, was found guilty of murder for the 2014 killing of a Dutch Fork High School student Da’von Capers, according to the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Dennis was sentenced to 30 years with no parole. The jury did reject Dennis claim for self-defense.

In February 2014, Capers was stabbed in the chest by Dennis in the road outside of the parking lot of Cook Out restaurant in Lexington.

The stabbing happened after a basketball game between Dutch Fork and Lexington High.

Following the game at Lexington, Dennis and his friends were seen exchanging taunts with a group of Dutch Fork students in the school parking lot. Dennis then told several students to meet him at Cook Out because he “had something for them,” according to the report.

Dennis and his friends went to the Cook Out where many Dutch Fork students were celebrating. Video showed he and his friends remained in the restaurant for less than twenty minutes without incident before stepping outside to answer a phone call. While outside, video showed Dennis and his friends exchange words with a Dutch Fork student, prompting all the students in the restaurant to go outside to the parking lot. More taunts were exchanged between the parties, but there were no physical altercations.

Video also showed that Dennis and his friends got into their vehicles and pulled into an adjoining parking lot, and remained there for several minutes. Dennis and his friends could be seen talking to one another. During this time, no one assaulted them or attacked their vehicles.

Upon leaving, students testified that one of Dennis’ friends threw money in the road separating Cook Out from another store, and told the Dutch Fork students “this is all y’all are worth”. As students ran into the road to collect the money, Dennis accelerated his Ford Explorer into the crowd of students, nearly hitting several of them.

Video showed a group of Dutch Fork students stood at Dennis’ window shouting at him. Students testified Dennis did not appear to be afraid, and taunted them saying, “You don’t won’t what I got”. He then nodded his head for them to step closer. As Da’von stepped up, Dennis reached out the window and stabbed Da’von in the chest with a knife. He then sped off. During the trial, witnesses testified that Da’von did not go into Dennis’ vehicle prior to the stabbing.

Da’von was immediately taken by friends to the Lexington Urgent Care several blocks away from the Cook Out. He was then transported by Lexington EMS to the Lexington Medical Center where he was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival. An autopsy was conducted by forensic pathologist Dr. Janice Ross of Newberry. Dr. Ross determined that Da’von was stabbed at a downward angle in the heart. During the trial, Dr. Ross testified that the amount of force used was equivalent to stabbing through a two-inch steak.

Dennis left the Cook Out and returned home, where he immediately washed the clothes he was wearing. He later explained to police he wanted to be sure there was no evidence on his clothing. He also buried the murder weapon in a neighbor’s yard.

Upon his arrest, he initially denied stabbing Da’von and repeatedly asked the investigator to let him see the evidence they had against him. Several days later, with his attorney present, he confessed that he had stabbed Da’von, but claimed it was in self-defense. Early in the interview, Dennis described reaching out of the vehicle to stab Da’von and then later stated it took place inside of the vehicle. At the end of the video-taped interview, Dennis said, “I guess I thought I would get away with it. Nobody gets away with murder.”

Following the trial, Solicitor Rick Hubbard said, “This has been a long, hard, five-year wait for the Capers family. We are truly grateful for the jury’s decision and pray the Capers and all of Da’von’s friends can begin to move forward with their lives.”