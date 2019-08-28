Lexington County middle school student charged after making bomb threats, deputies say

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) — A Beechwood Middle School student is charged with making threats to a school after another classmate overheard the student saying something about a bomb in his book bag, according to Lexington One School District.

Deputies interviewed the male suspect, whose name will not be released because he’s under the age of 17, after he made a statement to a peer about having a bomb in his book bag, according to an incident report.

Detectives later determined he did not have any explosive devices in his possession.

“Lexington County School District One administration notified us about the threat after the classmate’s guardian reported the incident,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “We responded immediately to the student’s residence for further investigation.”