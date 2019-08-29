Columbia church armed robbery, shooting spurs Unity in Prayer community event

Columbia,SC (WOLO) — The Pastor of Centro Cristiano de Columbia and its church family are asking members of the community to join them in prayer.

Pastor Henry Alfaro wants residents in the city, and area church pastors to stand United in Prayer after his church members were robbed, and one shot during their morning worship service Sunday.

Pastor Alfaro says “this is a time to come together for restoration and prayer” for the entire community.

This service is being organized in response to the robbery and shooting that occurred nearly a week ago. Authorities say Sunday, August 25th, during the church’s 6:00AM service a suspected gunman entered the church robbing the members while they were in the middle of worship, ultimately shooting one person. Police tell ABC Columbia News the suspected gunman remains on the loose. Sketch of the suspected gunman here

The shooting spawned a myriad of comments and community events. Immediately following the shooting Columbia’s Mayor Steve Benjamin tweeted,

I’m so sick & tired of these gun crimes across the Midands, South Carolina & the U.S.! Thankful for incredible law enforcement-but we must all do more to put an end to this nonsense. Forest Acres church robbery, shooting suspect search. https://t.co/uP0cR7XvYz — Steve Benjamin (@SteveBenjaminSC) August 25, 2019

A short time later, a local insurance company that protects several churches organized a Church Security Conference to help area churches get help finding ways to protect their church family.

Tonight’s Unity in Prayer Service is the most recent event spurred by the increase in gun violence and more specifically, the shooting at the Centro Cristiano de Columbia Church. This service is being held in the main sanctuary of Rosewood Church, which is a Christian church and ministry partner of where the armed robbery and shooting took place.

Members of the public are welcome to join the service located at 2901 Rosewood Dr., Columbia, S.C., Tonight, Friday, August 30th beginning at 7:30 PM.

