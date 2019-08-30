For the Health of It: If the word is GERD, what is the word?

Hima Dalal from Vital Energy explains GERD to Tyler Ryan

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) Gastroesophageal Reflux Disorder, also known as acid reflux, is very prevalent in western society as up to 30% of the U.S. population is suffering from this condition. The

symptoms of GERD are heartburn, burning in the adam’s apple, bloating, difficulty with speech, difficulty with swallowing, sleep disorders, pain, nausea, and many more.

Physical and Occupational Therapists can help patients improve their posture and core strength, decrease myofascial restrictions around the diaphragm muscle, and help the thoracic

region, rib cage, and sternum. The Therapists will also educate the patient on proper positioning for eating, sleeping, and sitting, as well as how to choose the correct clothing to wear to help

relieve and prevent the symptoms of GERD.

Physical and Occupational Therapists can assist and teach patients how to do the exercises needed to improve strength. They can also teach the patient how to perform pranayama

yogic breathing which will help the patient decrease or avoid symptoms of acid reflux. Exercise will also help keep the patient from having to take things like peptacids, antibiotics, opioids and

other medications.

For more information, please contact Hima Dalal at www.vitalenergytherapy.com.