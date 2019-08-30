Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — On any given Monday through Friday, Meals on Wheels delivers 350 meals to seniors in the Midlands. But in case disaster strikes, the group delivers emergency meals to make sure those seniors will have food.

Several times a year, Meals on Wheels makes the decision to ask for food donations from the community so they can prepare emergency meals for seniors.

“What we want to do is get an extra meal out for that senior to have at home, just in case something happens,” said Anne Shissias, Director of In-Home and Community-Based Services with Senior Resources. “Pretty much anytime they show a hurricane or an ice storm coming, we go ahead and decide we need to get extra meals out.”

The non-perishable food items need to be able to last without refrigeration, while also being easy enough for the elderly with arthritis to open.

“A daily meal is going to be a hot meal. It’s got fresh vegetables, and fresh fruits. The shelf-stable meal is going to be a meal that they don’t have to have refrigeration or any kind of electricity for,” said Shissias. “If you think what you would give to somebody that’s like a toddler, that they can handle with their hands. That’d be about the same thing we would accept.”

Meals on Wheels delivers hundreds of meals daily; and for the seniors who use it, it’s often the only way they’re able to eat.

“Our clients are home bound and they live alone, they have no way to get out and get their own meals. They don’t even have a family member or friends to come and see them, and they actually depend on us. Our volunteers become their family and their friends,” she said.

“Just being able to give back to others that are in need, and to render a service. Maybe lift their spirits during the day,” said David Baker, a volunteer.

The group also goes beyond feeding seniors in the Midlands. When rough weather strikes, they’re checking up to make sure they’re okay.

“Staff is ready to call and make sure they have water, make sure they have electricity, and then we work very closely with Richland County and the City of Columbia to make sure our clients are safe,” said Shissias.