Wireless head phones recalled over burn hazard
Columbia,SC ( WOLO)— Thousands of Happy Plugs Bluetooth Wireless II Headphones are being recalled.
The company says the micro-USB charging cable packaged with Happy Plugs wireless headphones can cause the headphones to overheat, posing a burn hazard to consumers. Nearly 7 thousand of these items were purchased in the U.S., another 2,550 were sold in Canada. The headphones were sold a Macy’s and other store nationwide between January and May of 2019.
If you purchase one of these products you are asked to stop using them immediately and contact Happy Plugs for a refund or exchange at 800-419-2988 from 9 a.m.to 5pm or visit the recall/exchange website Here.