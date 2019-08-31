Gamecock Saturday Night Kicks off on ABC Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- College football season is here and ABC Columbia is your place to follow all the action. Gamecock Saturday Night, ABC Columbia‘s college football show, airs tonight after College Football on ABC.

Mike Gillespie and Cameron Gaskins will update you on all the action from college football‘s Saturday match ups.

We’ll have the latest from the South Carolina UNC game, plus scores and highlights from the SEC and ACC.

Join us tonight after ABC College Football.