Four people and 2 dogs attacked by Coyote in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- Four people and two dogs were attacked and injured by a Coyote in Richland County Saturday morning.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the Department of Natural Resources responded to the incident at 6:30am at the Crossroads apartments off of Zimalcrest Drive.

Officials say the Coyote was located and put down by the Richland County Sheriff Deputies.

The people that were attacked by the Coyote drove themselves to the local hospital, and the two dogs were transported to a local veterinarian.

