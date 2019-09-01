Gov. McMaster stresses preparedness as Dorian continues across Atlantic

(WCIV) — Governor McMaster told South Carolina residents to be prepared as Hurricane Dorian bears down on the Bahamas Sunday afternoon.

With landfall along the coast anywhere from Florida to the Carolinas not being ruled out, Gov. McMaster said they’re “preparing for the worst, but hoping for the best.”

In an update on Sunday afternoon, the governor explained that declaring a state of emergency the day prior allowed for state and local emergency management officials “to begin staging resources and assets along the coast in preparation of the hurricane.

Gov. McMaster also said that he spoke to President Donald Trump via a video conference about preparations in South Carolina. The governor said President Trump offered “any and all federal assistance that we may need…”

The governor said he asked the President for federal emergency declaration, which would allow for direct federal resources to be accessed by South Carolina emergency management officials. Gov. McMaster stated that he expected that declaration to be granted “very soon.”

He added that the state already made the declaration that allows local agencies to be reimbursed with federal funds.

State law enforcement and the National Guard have been mobilized in preparation for the storm. The South Carolina Department of Transportation has also increased the number of motorist assistance trucks along I-95 and I-26.

In addition, the South Carolina Welcome Centers and rest areas are staffed and are open 24/7.

For more information and to learn your evacuation zone in the event of an evacuation, visit the South Carolina Emergency Management Division’s website (CLICK HERE).