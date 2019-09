Man shot at Eastover bar

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)-Deputies are investigating after a man was shot at a local bar Sunday morning.

The incident happened at 2:33am at Tony’s Lounge located in the 2400 block of Congaree Road in Eastover.

Officials say one man was taken to Prisma Health Richland after the shooting.

This is a developing incident. Continue to check back for updates.