Coastal businesses prep for Hurricane Dorian

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) — Businesses in Beaufort county are boarded up in preparation for Hurricane Dorian’s potential impact on the Carolina coast.

“You don’t want to come back to a bunch of broken windows and things like that,” Business owner James Cook said. “Even if you have insurance. It will keep you shut down until or you’ll have to board up when you get back.”

Cook has had his business for almost 30 years and says the last 3 he had to prep differently.

“They’ve been a little more frequent and a little more intense,” Cook said.

Sandbags and hard wood are the new store fronts in the county’s downtown area. Some business owners warn people who live here to stock up as Dorian gets closer.

Joe Mac is a new business owner and tells ABC Columbia that he is hoping for the best but preparing for the worst.

“Just do my best to get everything off the floor and anything that could fly around,” Mac said.

Beaufort is one of 8 counties in mandatory evacuation zones.