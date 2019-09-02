Current College and University Closures

Columbia SC (WOLO)- Several South Carolina Colleges have made the decision to cancel classes ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

According to the the University’s website, classes at South Carolina State University will be closed Tuesday, September 3rd and Wednesday September 4th.

Claflin University will also be Closed Tuesday, September 3rd and Wednesday September 4th.

As of Right now the University of South Carolina will be operating on its regular schedule. To stay informed on weather delays or alerts for the University of South Carolina Click here.

Clemson University says that all classes and university activities in the Charleston area have been cancelled and that all of its University facilities in eight South Carolina counties will be closed beginning Monday, September 2nd. However, Classes in the upstate will resume as scheduled. The University will keep students updated on cancellations through the Rave Mobile Safety App. Click Here to download the app.

We will continue to update this list as information becomes available.