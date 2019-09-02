Jake Bentley to miss approximately six weeks with broken foot

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — A source confirmed to ABC Columbia’s Mike Gillespie today that South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley will be out indefinitely with a “significant foot injury.” Another source then confirmed the injury was a broken foot, and the timetable for Bentley’s return will be approximately six weeks.

This means that true freshman Ryan Hilinski is in line to start the Gamecocks’ week two home opener against Charleston Southern on Saturday, and presumably will be the starting quarterback until Bentley’s return.

Bentley, a senior for the Gamecocks, has played in 33 games at quarterback. He has 7527 career passing yards with 55 passing touchdowns and eight rushing touchdowns.

Hilinski comes to South Carolina from Orange Lutheran High School in Orange, Calif., where he was rated the No. 2 pro-style quarterback recruit in the nation. He finished his high school career with 8102 passing yards and 85 total touchdowns.