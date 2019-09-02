Lyft providing discounted rides to shelters during Hurricane Dorian

Lyft has announced their partnership with United Way and 211 to provide discounted rides to shelters for those evacuating to shelters during Hurricane Dorian.

The service is being offered to areas being impacted in parts of South Carolina and the eastern coast of Florida.

Driver’s can use the code DORIANRELIEF.

The code is valid for two free rides up to $15 each between now and September.

Here’s the list of the emergency shelters open.