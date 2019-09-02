National Weather Service releases Hurricane Dorian projected path

Columbia,SC (WOLO)—Stay up to date with the very latest developments as we continue to track #HurricaneDorian now hitting the Bahamas with winds upwards of 180 mph. As a Category 5 hurricane.

According to the National Weather Service (Columbia) which released the projected path of Hurricane Dorian (as of 11:45pm Sunday) expected to pass just offshore of Georgia & South Carolina later this week. The greatest impacts expected in the eastern portion of SC & GA closest to the track.

Emergency essentials the SCDEM says you are suggested to keep on hand if a weather emergency happens can be found here

