Orangeburg County School District will dismiss early ahead on Dorian’s potential impact

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – Schools in Orangeburg County School District will dismiss early on September 4.

According to a release, the district made the decision in anticipation of the potential for severe weather conditions associated with Hurricane Dorian.

School officials say dismissal will begin at 1 p.m.

Elementary School: 1p.m.

Middle and High Schools: 1:30 p.m.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School bus riders: 1:45 p.m.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson and Lake Marion High School will be open for shelters at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.