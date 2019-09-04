Some Charleston residents stay to weather the storm

CHARLESTON, SC (WOLO)- Some people who live along the coast are choosing to stay behind as hurricane Dorian approaches.

“I figure we can handle that,”Sedrick Stewart said.

A mandatory evacuation isn’t enough to rock the boat for these Charleston natives.

“We’re hunkering down at home but we thought we would come and see all the excitement on the battery,” Charleston resident, Victor Boudolf said,

“We came down to see all the waves and everything. it’s crazy out here,” Charleston resident, Donovan Spencer said.

“Even if there is a Hurricane barring down on us, we still try to have a good time and not stress out too much,” Charleston resident, Chris Rabens said.

Many chose to do some sight seeing, while others taking their pups on a stroll. Meanwhile dorians impact is starting to be noticed from land and sea.

“The water did rise, I can say that,” Dpencer said. “The water was real low, but the water has risen a lot now.”

While Charlestonians and visitors alike may have been taking easy, others were leaving nothing chance. Local businesses remain close and have messages on their boarded up doors as a reminder that some are bracing for Dorian.

Those who decided to stick it out say they are taking notes from officials and prepping their homes for whatever dorian blows into the Carolinas.

“I’m ready for the flood if it happens,” Stewart said. “I’m not boarded up. but I may this evening though.”