“Just another game”: Clemson breaks down week two win over Texas A&M

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) — In arguably their biggest test of the season, the Clemson Tigers passed with flying colors. It wasn’t flashy, but it was a convincing 24-10 win for No. 1 Clemson over No. 12 Texas A&M at home Saturday afternoon.

The defense stepped up big in this week two matchup, holding the Aggies to 289 total yards of offense and forcing two turnovers.

Despite knocking off a highly-ranked Southeastern Conference opponent, the Tigers after the game emphasized that this game is no more important than the next one, and that’s all their focused on — the next game on the schedule.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence, wide receiver Justyn Ross, and head coach Dabo Swinney broke down their big takeaways from today’s game.