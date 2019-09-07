SC State rolls over Lane College, 34-0

ORANGEBURG, SC—Redshirt freshman Corey Fields in his first start at quarterback threw for a game-high 10-of-21 for 172-yards to lead South Carolina State to an, 34-0, shutout victory over Lane College Saturday (Sept.7th) at O.C. Dawson Stadium/Willie Jeffries Field.

Junior running back Datron James and Labron Morris sharing the duties in the backfield for injured starter Tyshawn Baines had a solid day running the football. James led the way with 10 carries for 79-yards and a touchdown, while Morris finished with 17 rushes for 73-yards and a score.

Redshirt freshman phenom Shaquan “Shaq” Davis dazzled the crowd with three catches for 67-yards, along with redshirt quarterback Quincy Hill’s 12-yard scamper for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter at the 7:00 minute mark.

The Bulldog offense amassed over 390-yards total offense, while the defense held the Dragon offense to under 180-yards including three forced fumbles.

Senior linebacker Johnell Brown spearheaded the defense with 7 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL and a force fumble that ended up in a touchdown for South Carolina State just before intermission. Several Bulldogs had solid performances on defense including redshirt freshman linebacker Jablonski Green (7 tackles), sophomore defensive back Duane Nichols (5 tackles) and junior defensive lineman Roderick Perry (5 tackles, 1 sack and 3 TFL for 13-yards).

South Carolina State offense finished the game going 5-of-5 in the red zone for scores on the day.

The Bulldogs return to action on Saturday (Sept. 14th) when they travel to the sunshine state to take on University of South Florida in a 6 p.m. showdown in Tampa, Fla.