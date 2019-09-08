Two dead after shooting at convenience store in Sumter

SUMTER, SC (WOLO)- Two men are dead after a shooting at a Sumter County convenience store on Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 1:30am at the Hop In convenience store on Broad street.

The victims have been identified as Gregory Middleton, 30, and Michael Rogers, 30.

Middleton died on scene from an apparent gunshot wound. Rogers later died at Prisma Health Tuomey from an apparent gunshot wound.

Autopsy’s on both men are scheduled for Tuesday at The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Sumter Police Department and The Sumter County Coroner’s Office is investigating.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or the Sumter County Sheriff’s department.