Two killed, at least three wounded in Sumter shooting

Sumter, SC (WOLO)– Sumter Police is investigating after two people were killed and at least three others wounded in a late night shooting at a Broad Street convenience store.

According to Police, officers responded to a shooting call at the Hop In, 1083 Broad St., at about 1 a.m. Sunday.

Details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story stay with ABC Columbia news for updates.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700 or Crime Stoppers at

1-888-CRIME-SC.