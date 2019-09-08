Two killed, at least three wounded in Sumter shooting

Sumter, SC (WOLO)–  Sumter Police is investigating after two people were killed and at least three others wounded in a late night  shooting at a Broad Street convenience store.

According to Police, officers responded to a shooting call at the Hop In, 1083 Broad  St., at about 1 a.m. Sunday.
Details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story stay with ABC Columbia news for updates.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700 or Crime Stoppers at
1-888-CRIME-SC.

