Annual Walk-a-Thon encourages healthy living



ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) The Orangeburg (SC) Chapter of the Links is hosting a Walk-A-Thon on September 28th at the RMC Community Walk Trail.

It’s happening from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The event will feature vendors, music and blood pressure checks. On site registration begins at 7:30 a.m.

A donation of $5 is asked from each participant. Children 12 and under are free.

For more information, call 803-378-1796 or 803-997-2602.