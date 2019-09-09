Local Living: Saluda Shoals Park, plus Hootie & The Blowfish

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– We have a lot going on in the Midlands this week.

So grab your calendar and let’s take a look at Local Living here in the Midlands.

First up, if you’re interested in heading outdoors Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from – 5:30pm to 8:30pm take a trip to the Saluda River.

Saluda Shoals Park is hosting Sunset on the Shoals, paddle and wine tasting.

Take a paddle tour on the Saluda River followed by a wine tasting at the river overlook.

You’ll need to register online if you are interested. Here’s the link:

https://www.icrc.net/event/sunset-shoals-paddle-and-wine-tasting-2

It’s almost time for Hootie and The Blowfish to bring their ‘Group Therapy Tour’ to Colonial Life Arena.

The first two concerts this Thursday and Friday, were sold out back in February.

They added a third show for this Wednesday September 11.

You can check out tickets on the Colonial Life Arena website.

https://www.coloniallifearena.com/events/detail/hootie-the-blowfish