Police searching for missing Camden man who may be endangered

CAMDEN, S.C. (WOLO) — The Camden Police Department is looking for a missing man who they say may be endangered and is asking for the public’s help in finding him.

Michael Stefhon Wall was last seen on the evening of September 8th.

Wall is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 165lbs. He is possibly driving a white 2006 Honda Accord with a SC license plate: KAK249.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of or has heard from Michael Stefhon Wall, please contact the Camden Police Department through our Facebook page or by calling the KC Dispatch Center at (803) 425-6035. Michael Stefhon Wall / Source: Camden PD

Michael Stefhon Wall / Source: Camden PD

