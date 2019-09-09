Scott, Greiner highlight inaugural Blythewood Athletic Hall of Fame class

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — Today Blythewood High School announced five former Bengals to be inducted into its inaugural Athletic Hall of Fame class.

The inductees are former volleyball and track athlete Nicole Durig, former baseball star Grayson Greiner, former Athletic Director Vince Lowry, former football and baseball standout Richard Mounce, and former head football coach Jeff Scott.

Greiner is currently a member of the Detroit Tigers after being selected by the team in the 2014 Major League Baseball draft. Before his time as a professional, Greiner was a member of the 2012 South Carolina baseball team that reached the College World Series championship game. Greiner left Blythewood as the career leader in five different offensive categories and finished with 34 career homeruns.

Scott is currently the co-offensive coordinator for the defending national championship Clemson Tigers. He led Blythewood to the program’s first state championship in 2006 before leaving to coach at Presbyterian College. He joined Clemson’s staff in 2008 and was officially named co-offensive coordinator in 2014.

The induction ceremony will be at Blythewood High School on Oct. 31, you can visit the school’s website for more information.