18 years later, S.C. remembers and reflects on 9/11

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — No matter how many years go by, Sept. 11 is a day this country will never forget. Almost 3,000 Americans lost their lives at the hand of terrorism. The United States came together in the days and years that followed, and continues to heal after such an act of terrorism.

On Wednesday, a 9/11 Morning of Remembrance was held to honor those killed in 9/11, and to honor all the South Carolina Midlands first responders and military service members who have died since then.

Bells rung to mark the time the planes hit, and all the names on the Remembrance Memorial were read.

Americans all have a different memory of where they were when the planes hit the twin towers, or how the day would change their lives.

“On 9/11, I was in the Pentagon. The aircraft that hit the Pentagon actually flew into my office. The fact that I’m here today is a minor miracle,” said Capt. Robert Osterhoudt with the U.S. Navy. “9/11 is a day that changed my life. And it’s one that I look back on with pride and sadness at the same time.”

“9/11 is different for everybody, but for me, it was the day that I lost my brother,” said Dawn Yamashiro, who lost her brother when one of the towers was hit. “He was in the north tower, and they were above the point of impact. So if anyone was at work that day that he worked with, they all perished. His company actually had the biggest loss of life that day.”

Years later, the memories can still be painful for families who lost someone.

“The beams from the World Trade Center, they actually were brought down from the tower that my brother was killed in. And it’s really the only thing I have of him,” said Yamashiro.

For those who hadn’t been born, they might not be able to grasp exactly what 9/11 means.

“Not really. But our mom said that it’s to honor the people who have served in our service. We are doing this in remembrance of them because they served great purposes in life,” said Avery Dailey, 10.

“My brother left behind two children, his daughter was only 8 weeks old. So she is living that out in her life. I mean that is her life, she didn’t have her dad with her for 18 years,” said Yamashiro.

On this day so many years later, it’s a day filled with pride and patriotism.

“The country came together, as a team and as a family. United together in a common cause,” said Capt. Osterhoudt. “Never forget those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.”