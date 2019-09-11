Bryce Thompson returns to practice following domestic assault arrest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Today former Dutch Fork standout and current Tennessee Volunteer Bryce Thompson returned to practice for the first time since his Aug. 24 arrest for domestic assault.

Head coach Jeremy Pruitt said at the time that Thompson would be held out “while the process continues.” Today he issued the following statement following Thompson’s return:

“As university processes have progressed relating to Bryce Thompson, we’ve all taken this situation very seriously,” Pruitt said. “I believe Bryce can grow by following the plan the university has put in place for him. As a result, I am allowing him to return to practice.”

Thompson’s status for Saturday’s game against Chattanooga is not yet known.