Bryce Thompson returns to practice following domestic assault arrest

Cam Gaskins,

Bryce Thompson returned to Tennessee football practice today for the first time since his Aug. 24 arrest for domestic assault./(CTSY: WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Today former Dutch Fork standout and current Tennessee Volunteer Bryce Thompson returned to practice for the first time since his Aug. 24 arrest for domestic assault. 

Head coach Jeremy Pruitt said at the time that Thompson would be held out “while the process continues.” Today he issued the following statement following Thompson’s return:

“As university processes have progressed relating to Bryce Thompson, we’ve all taken this situation very seriously,” Pruitt said. “I believe Bryce can grow by following the plan the university has put in place for him. As a result, I am allowing him to return to practice.”

Thompson’s status for Saturday’s game against Chattanooga is not yet known.

Categories: Local Sports, Sports

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts