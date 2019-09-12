Local Living: Cops on the Coop in Lexington and Wedding Win for local couple

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Dreams are coming true for one Columbia couple engaged to be married.

They are the winners of the 40th annual University of South Carolina ‘Love Story’ wedding.

Students in the UofSC Wedding Planning class chose Jillian Owens and Brian Morris to receive a free wedding.

The entire wedding will be planned by the students.

The wedding will take place in November.

Congratulations to the happy couple.

And get ready to grab some waffle fries for a good cause.

Thursday and Friday, Lexington Police officers will be at two area Chick Fil-A s for the annual Cops on the Coop fundraiser.

The officers will be at Chick-Fil-A Lexington and Chick-Fil-A Saluda ointe.

You can stop by Thursdau and Friday from 6am -2pm.

All the donations they collect will benefit the Special Olympics of South Carolina.