WATCH: Ryan Hilinski finds Shi Smith for Carolina TD

Ryan Hilinski found Shi Smith in the endzone for a 31-yard touchdown, cutting the Alabama lead to 14-10 in the first quarter.

Double coverage? Doesn't matter. Ryan Hilinski with a DIME to Shi Smith for the touchdown. pic.twitter.com/xvko3Nx0vp — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 14, 2019