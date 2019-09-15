Bryan Edwards offers encouragement for Ryan Hilinski following Alabama loss

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Even though few thought the South Carolina Gamecocks had a legitimate chance against No. 2 Alabama on Saturday, senior wide receiver Bryan Edwards still made it a point to encourage freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski to keep him from taking the loss too hard.

Edwards and Hilinski shared an embrace after the game, and Edwards spoke to the media about what his message to Hilinski was, and how he’s seeing the true freshman grow into a leader after two career starts this season.

“Ryan’s a true leader, so anytime we lose he’s going to take the blame for it,” Edwards said. “I just told him, ‘You did a great job out here, in your second start against a top-five ranked team. Just keep your head up.'”

Hilinski certainly has plenty of reason to keep his head up following the Gamecocks second loss of the season. Going against one of the best defenses in the nation, he finished with 324 yards and two touchdowns. He also accounted for two turnovers — a fumble and an interception — but still showed that this team will be in very capable hands with him under center moving forward.

“We all see it, he’s just a great leader,” Edwards said. “It’s natural for him. He looks composed in the pocket, he’s delivering great balls. He’s doing a great job, I hope he keeps that up.”

Hilinski will get his third career start on Saturday when the Gamecocks travel to Missouri for their second Southeastern Conference matchup of the season.