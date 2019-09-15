Buttigieg campaigning across South Carolina to start work week

by Matt Dillane

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Mayor Pete Buttigieg is returning to South Carolina as he continues his campaign in hopes of earning the Democratic presidential nomination.

On Monday, he’ll attend a breakfast with the Greenville Chamber of Commerce before heading to a meet-and-greet at 8:45 a.m. at ReGenesis Community Development Corporation in Spartanburg. Staying in Spartanburg through the morning, Buttigieg will be at a town hall event at the Jerome Richardson Theatre at Wofford College at 9:30 a.m. prior to stopping at Krispy Kreme at 354 N. Church Street around noon.

At 1 p.m., Buttigieg will go to Columbia for a field office opening at 131 Morninghill Drive. He’ll next travel to a neighborhood drop-in at 1432 Crosshill Road in Hopkins before heading to the Galivants Ferry Stump at 5 p.m.

On Tuesday, Buttigieg will stay busy again, going to Churches Assisting People in Conway for disaster relief volunteering at 7:30 a.m. He’ll then give a policy speech at Riverfront Park in Conway around 8 a.m.

At 10 a.m., Buttigieg will help open up a field office at 358 N. Cashua Drive in Florence before taking part in a supermajority roundtable with Cecile Richards at the North Columbia Business Association at 2965 North Main Street around noon.

Finally, Buttigieg will hold a town hall event at 1:30 p.m. at the University of South Carolina.