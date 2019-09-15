Man found walking down street with gunshot wound dies at hospital

RICHLAND COUNTY,SC (WOLO)- A man who was found walking in the road after being shot has died.

A Richland County deputy found John Louis Green,33, walking in the 7200 block of Clifford Drive Saturday morning.

Green was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

An autopsy indicated the cause of death to be due to gunshot wounds to the upper body.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the incident.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC