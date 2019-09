RCSD investigating shooting at local bar

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)-Deputies are investigating a shooting at a local bar Sunday morning.

The shooting happened aroung 3:30am at the My Place Bar in the 7700 block of Caludia Drive.

When deputies arrived they found out that the man who was shot had been taken to a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. Investigators are asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CrimeSC.