2020 candidates campaign at Galivants Ferry Stump

Horry County,SC (WOLO)- An important night in the run up to the Democratic primary. Four of the presidential hopefuls stopped by at the historic Galivants Ferry stump.

An old tradition with a new twist. The Galivants Ferry stump hosting presidential candidates.

“I just want everybody to educate themselves and go out and vote,” voter John Dabrowski said.

An important stop for candidates who are hoping to win South Carolina when voters cast their ballots during the first of the South primaries.

“We’re fortunate,” voter, Linda Fields said. “It’s all the more important for us to make a good choice.”

“We need to put working people first,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said. “It is a message that people all over South Carolina have responded to because they are ready for change.”

“To knit back together one country, one american story where everyone of us belongs,” Mayor Pete Buttigieg said. “If we do that, the future doesn’t have to be such a bleak place.”

“I’m running is to restore the backbone of america,” Former Vice President Joe Biden said. “The middle class.”