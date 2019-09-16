A preview of the historic Galivant’s Ferry political stop in Horry County

Horry Co., SC (WOLO) — Monday night Democratic Presidential candidates head to the historic Galivant’s Ferry for an old fashioned stump in Horry county.

ABC Columbia’s Alexis Frazier is there and brings us a preview of this one of a kind event. Stay tuned for ABC Columbia news at 11PM, where Alexis will have more from the more than 100 year old political event, and what the Democratic Candidates who attended the event had to say during their visit.