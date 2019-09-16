Google honors B.B. King on his 94th birthday & answer to trivia question

(WOLO/CNN) – Google is honoring the 94th birthday of the late blues legend, B.B. King with his very own Google Doodle.

According to CNN, Google commissioned Little Rock-based artist Steve Spencer and Brooklyn-based artist Nayeli Lavanderos to create and animate the Doodle.

The B.B. King Museum in Mississippi worked with Google’s Doodle team on the project.

Earlier this morning, we asked you in what state was B.B. King born in?

The answer is Mississippi. B.B. King was born on September 16, 1925.

He died in 2015 at the age of 89.

The musician won many awards throughout his career, including a Grammy for his song “The Thrill is Gone.”