Local Living: Greek Fest preps, ZOOFari, Monday Movies

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– We’ve got a lot going on in the Midlands this week. So grab your calendar and let’s take a look at Local Living.

It’s time to go Greek.

The 33rd annual Columbia Greek Festival gets underway this week at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church on Sumter street.

The event features music, crafts, Greek culture, and of course food! The Greek Festival kicks off this Thursday at 10am and runs through Sunday.

For information on festival hours and dates just click here:

http://columbiasgreekfestival.com/information/hours-location

Talk about a wild time Riverbanks Zoo is hosting ‘ZOOfari’ coming up Friday, September 20 at 7pm.

But they’re reminding you to grab those tickets now before they’re all gone.

The ‘ZOOfari’ is Riverbanks premiere fundraiser featuring food, music, plus, a chance to feed the giraffes. you can Head online to buy tickets for the annual event.

https://etickets.riverbanks.org/TicketsandEvents/RiverbanksZOOfari/tabid/155/ctl/SearchResult/mid/858/TourTypeId/0/ViewAllDate/0/Default.aspx?StartDate=9/16/2019%2012:00:00%20AM&EndDate=9/16/2020%2012:00:00%20AM