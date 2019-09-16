Ready to get hitched – without the $23,000 price tag?

Tyler Ryan learns about Columbia College free wedding

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – The average wedding in South Carolina can reach $27,000, when you include the venue at $12k, planner at $2k, flowers $2k-3k and the list goes on and on.

Columbia College is offering an opportunity for one lucky couple to enjoy an amazing wedding at the low, low discount price of ZERO.

Students in the Columbia College wedding planning class are looking for couples who want to win The Koala Romance Wedding – an all expense paid dream day. Overseeing the program is Annette Hoover has orchestrated over 40 free weddings at the University of South Carolina’s Dream Wedding program, and now brings the program to Columbia College.

According to Hoover, the wedding is an all expense paid day, including a honeymoon in Italy. The Officiant, as in past dream weddings, will be ABC Columbia’s own Tyler Ryan.

Hoover says that in order to qualify for the wedding, potential winners must have a tie to Columbia College. This could mean current or former students, faculty, or staff. “Even if your mother or grandmother went to Columbia College, you qualify,” she said.

In order to throw your hat in the ring, you must submit a 500 word essay or three minute video explaining why the students of the class should throw you a wedding by September 23, 2019.

If you want more info you can find it HERE.