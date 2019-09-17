Celebration of Life Gala at Segra Park is raising funds for kids with cancer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Get ready to have some fun for a good cause at Craig Q. King’s 5th annual Celebration of Life Gala!

The event starts Saturday, September 21 at 7 p.m., located at Segra Park.

King spoke with Curtis Wilson about how this event will raise funds to help out many kids with cancer and send them to camps.

The gala will also have a silent auction, a photo booth and a performance from the Root Doctors.

For more information on the event and ticket prices, visit the Celebration of Life Gala’s website by clicking here.