Consumer: Lexington Car Seat Checks this week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington Police Department wants to help make sure your little ones are safe in the car.

This week is Child Passenger Safety Week and all week officers will hold events to make sure your car seats are properly installed.

Wednesday, Lexington Police Officers will be at Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt on Sunset Boulevard from 3 to 5pm.

They’ll also be giving a free frozen yogurt coupon for each child seat checked.

You can also check out other safety events per Lexington Police:

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 19, 2019 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Meadow Glen Elementary School 510 Ginny Lane Lexington, SC 29072 Blue Bell Creameries will be serving free ice cream.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, 2019 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Lexington Elementary School 116 Azalea Drive Lexington, SC 29072 Blue Bell Creameries will be serving free ice cream.