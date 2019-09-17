Consumer: Lexington Car Seat Checks this week
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington Police Department wants to help make sure your little ones are safe in the car.
This week is Child Passenger Safety Week and all week officers will hold events to make sure your car seats are properly installed.
Wednesday, Lexington Police Officers will be at Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt on Sunset Boulevard from 3 to 5pm.
They’ll also be giving a free frozen yogurt coupon for each child seat checked.
You can also check out other safety events per Lexington Police:
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 19, 2019
2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Meadow Glen Elementary School
510 Ginny Lane
Lexington, SC 29072
Blue Bell Creameries will be serving free ice cream.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, 2019
2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Lexington Elementary School
116 Azalea Drive
Lexington, SC 29072
Blue Bell Creameries will be serving free ice cream.