Local Living : Fall Plant Festival and Carrie Underwood Concert

The SC State Farmer’s market will be all a-bloom this weekend.

The South Carolina Department of Agriculture is hosting the annual Midlands Fall Plant and Flower Festival.

Admission is free.

The festival kicks off Friday at 8am, it runs all weekend through Sunday at 4pm.

It’s the perfect time to take a look at plants, flowers and outdoor garden accessories.

And fans in Columbia will get a chance to see country superstar Carrie Underwood.

Underwood is bringing her ‘Cry Pretty Tour 360’ to the Capital City.

The concert is next Sunday September 29th at 7pm at Colonial Life Arena.

For ticket information just log on here:https://www.coloniallifearena.com/events/detail/carrie-underwood