A room you will be dying to escape from

Tyler Ryan gets a sneak peek at the Hollywood Horror escape room

CAYCE SC (WOLO) — Imagine a room you are trying to escape from, all the while, the likes of Freddie, Jason, IT, and even zombies are all trying to get in…and get you!

According to Genesis Studios’ Cliff Spring, starting September 27, the studio, located in Cayce, will be turned into the Hollywood Horror Escape Room, offering just such an experience.

Spring says that the experience will be like no other in the area.

