New scam involving Venmo could put your all your personal information at risk

(ABC Team) — There’s a new scam going around and it’s targeting users of a popular mobile payment app.

Venmo’s roughly 40 million users could soon be getting a message from the app, but it may just be an attempt to scam you, police warn.

Here’s how the scam works, according to the Dighton Police Department in Massachusetts.

Venmo users receive a text message saying their Venmo account is about to be charged, and if they want to cancel the withdrawal they need to log on and decline it.

The message allows people to log on to a website with any phone number and password combination. It then asks users to verify who they are by entering their bankcard number and other personal and financial information.

What makes the scam extra deceptive is the fact that the webpage users are redirected to looks similar to Venmo, using the same colors and fonts as the app.

Do not use the webpages provided by the text to enter into your account. Go to the Venmo app or use the website.

Anyone who has fallen victim to this scam and shared their personal information should contact their bank or credit card lender immediately.

Venmo also offers a number of tips on their website on how to add extra layers of security to your account.