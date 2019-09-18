Rebrand, Rebuild, and Relaunch your Business with Local Midlands Event

Columbia SC (WOLO)- Learn to to increase revenue and efficiently reach your target audience with event coordinator Joy Mclaughlin-Harris.

Harris is a skilled entrepreneur and business woman, a marketing coach and an author of several marketing and branding targeted books..

The “Rebrand, Rebuild, and Relaunch” event will be held at Cover Space Sunday, September 22nd from 3 pm to 5 pm in Sandhills at 136-4 Forum Drive.

Tickets are $30 for workshop only and $60 to participate in the workshop and have a headshot taken.

To purchase your ticket click here.

For more information contact Joy Harris at (803)467-0463